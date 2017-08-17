Beth Mowins debuts in NFL play-by-play for CBS on Sept. 24

Beth Mowins will debut as the first woman to call NFL play-by-play for CBS on Sept. 24.

Mowins will join former NFL kicker Jay Feely when Cleveland plays at Indianapolis. The network released its announcer pairings on Tuesday.

Mowins will start the season calling a Monday night NFL game between the Chargers and Broncos for ESPN. She will be the second woman to call play-by-play for an NFL regular-season game and first since NBC’s Gayle Sierens in 1987.

Mowins has called college football for ESPN since 2005 and done play-by-play locally on preseason Raiders games.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will make his CBS debut with Jim Nantz, calling the Oakland at Tennessee game on the first Sunday of the season.

