Becker twins bring speed for Carroll football

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From the moment they were born, they were born to be fast.

Jonathan Becker – older by nine minutes – and fraternal twin Justin are speedsters on the Carroll football team. They face Bishop Luers in Week 1 in the Highlight Zone Game of the Week.

Although it’s agreed that Justin is now faster – he anchored the state champion 4×100 team in the spring, Jonathan isn’t far behind. They are two of the Chargers top wide receivers and SAC defense have to be ready before the Becker brothers become a blur.

Where did they get this speed from? They both agree, from their mother.