Area schools plan for Solar Eclipse 2017

What do you think? Should schools alter their schedule to do something special for the Solar Eclipse? Vote in our poll below!

Here are the plans for the school districts that returned my call:

Jay School Corporation: some classes have eclipse glasses, some will make DIY eclipse viewers, and some will watch the NASA live stream

Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District: K-3rd grade will stay inside but have learning activities surrounding the eclipse. 4th-12th grades will go outside (with parent permission) to view the eclipse safely

South Adams Schools: Teachers have activities planned by grade involving learning about what’s happening, watching the NASA or American Astronomical Society live feeds and the schools do have some glasses and safe-viewers

Hamilton Community Schools: Several areas around the building will watch NASA live feed or students might watch it on their own device (up to teacher)

Antwerp Local School District: One high school class and 4th/5th grade science class have glasses and will go outside to view the eclipse. Other than that, students will be allowed to watch during normal outside time (i.e.-recess)

Paulding Exempted Village School District: no specific plans district-wide, though some teachers might do something

Wayne Trace Local School District: will not be in school yet for the season

Van Wert City Schools: some teachers have purchased glasses or will make viewers so they can go out and watch. Others will be watching NASA live steam

Lincolnview Local School District: no firm plans yet, but will be very cautious because of the safety concerns