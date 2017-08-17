Duke and Xavier battle to 1-1 draw on opening night of Shindigz National Soccer Festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The three-day Shindigz National Soccer Festival kicked off on Thursday with Duke and Xavier playing to a 1-1 draw in the biggest match of the night at the Fort Wayne Sport Club.

Both goals were scored via penalty kicks, as XU opened a 1-0 lead in the first 10 minutes of the match on a PK converted by Matt Vasquenza. Duke countered after halftime with a PK score of its own.

Action continues tomorrow leading up to a huge day of soccer on Saturday that culminates with Indiana University facing Duke at 8 p.m. at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium.

Click here for a full schedule of the next two days at the Shindigz National Soccer Festival.