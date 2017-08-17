6-year-old boy killed in Gary crash involving school bus

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities in Gary say a 6-year-old boy was killed in a crash involving a school bus and a vehicle.

The crash happened Thursday morning. The Lake County coroner’s office identified the boy as Malachi Waiters of Calumet Township saying he died from blunt force trauma. The coroner says the boy was pronounced dead at about 8:40 a.m. at a Gary hospital. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the boy was a student at Griffith Public Schools.

Lake County sheriff’s deputy police chief Dan Murchek says Malachi was a passenger in the vehicle involved in the accident.

School officials say three students and two Gary school employees who were aboard the bus weren’t injured.

The sheriff’s office said it would release more details as they become available.

