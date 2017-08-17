2nd suspect arrested in double shooting that left 1 dead

Related Coverage Shooting suspect arrested after Amber Alert for 3 children

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (AP) — Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a shooting outside a suburban Indianapolis warehouse that killed a man, wounded a woman and prompted an Amber Alert.

Brownsburg police Capt. Jennifer Barrett says 20-year-old Julio Cesar Bonilla was arrested Wednesday. He was allegedly the driver of a car that brought the alleged gunman, 25-year-old Cristhian Garcia, to a HomeGoods warehouse on Tuesday night.

Both Bonilla and Garcia are jailed on preliminary murder and attempted murder charges.

Barrett says one of Tuesday’s shooting victims, 25-year-old Jesus Huesca, died Wednesday at an Indianapolis hospital. The other victim, 22-year-old Alicia Canizales, is listed in a critical but stable condition.

Police issued an Amber Alert as they searched for Garcia as well as Canizales’ three young children. The children were later found unharmed.

