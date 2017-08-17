2017 Highlight Zone Preview: Heritage Patriots

MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s year two of the Nico Tigulis era in Monroeville and the Patriots have plenty of reasons to believe 2017 will be a big step in the right direction at Heritage.

The Patriots are coming off a 3-8 season in 2016, but it’s a season that saw them lose starting quarterback Walter Knapke in week three with an ankle injury. Knapke is a back and healthy for his junior season and will be aided by receivers Blake Rhymer (10 receptions, 119 yards, 4 TDs in 2016) and Nick Bosler. Hunter Brandtmueller returns at running back after tallying 218 yards and 3 TDs on the ground last fall. Allan Novinger will be key on the line as will Dylan Lutz.

Rhymer will be looked to lead on defense as well where he racked up 45 tackles last fall as will Bosler in the defensive backfield (16 tackles).

Heritage opens the season Friday night at New Haven. It will be one of 17 games featured on the Highlight Zone – Fort Wayne’s longest-running and most-watched sports show!