Vehicle theft suspect captured after early morning chase

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) A Syracuse man suspected to stealing seven vehicles in three different counties was taken into custody by police Wednesday morning following a pursuit in Warsaw, ending a week long investigation according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.

The pursuit began at around 6 a.m. when Kosciusko County detectives found out the suspect, Steve A. Waid Jr., was driving a stolen 2000 Chevrolet in the Warsaw area and he was possibly armed.

When detectives spotted Waid and attempted to take him into custody, he drove off through downtown Warsaw. A short time later he crashed the truck into a fence and police were able to take him into custody.

Waid was transported to KCH for medical clearance and then transported to the Kosciusko County Jail. Waid was charged with three counts of auto theft, theft, and fleeing/resisting law enforcement. Waid is also being held on warrants from Whitley County and Kosciusko County.

Waid was a suspect in vehicle thefts in Kosciusko, Noble and Whitley Counties with all counties participating in the week long investigation.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Winona Lake PD, Warsaw PD and Lutheran EMS during the pursuit.