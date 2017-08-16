TinCaps fall at South Bend 5-1 while Easley extends streak

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The TinCaps lost to the South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs), 5-1, on Wednesday night at Four Winds Field. Nate Easley extended his on-base streak to 20 games in the setback as Fort Wayne’s left fielder had a double and was hit by a pitch.

The Cubs (25-27, 64-57) scored all the runs they’d need in the bottom of the fifth inning against Reggie Lawson (L). Catcher Tyler Payne hit a solo home run and Kevonte Mitchell hit a two-out, two-run triple.

The TinCaps (33-19, 59-63) were held in check by South Bend starter Erling Moreno (W), who spun five scoreless, one-hit innings with eight strikeouts. Fort Wayne finally got on the board in the eighth with a two-out Easley double that plated second baseman Reinaldo Ilarraza, who had singled and stole second base.

South Bend, however, added a pair (one earned) in its half of the eighth.

Lawson K-ed six in his five innings of work. Easley’s on-base streak is the third longest for a TinCap this season, after Fernando Tatis Jr. (22) and Jorge Ona (28).

Next Game

Thursday, Aug. 17 @ South Bend (7:05 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: RH Lake Bachar

– Cubs Probable Starter: RH Tyson Miller

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM, TinCapsRadio.com, TuneIn