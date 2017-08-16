Swanigan signs multi-year deal with Nike

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Caleb Swanigan has yet to play a regular season game in the NBA yet, but he’s already got an endorsement deal with the largest athletic shoe company in the world – Nike.

Shoe and brand expert Nick DePaula first reported the story via his Twitter account. Swanigan retweeted DePaula’s first message.

Swanigan reportedly has a multi-year shoe deal with the industry giant. He was drafted with the 26th pick by the Portland Trail Blazers in this summer’s NBA Draft.

Swanigan wore Nike while at Purdue as well.