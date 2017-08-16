SUV rear-ended by box truck, sent into ditch; 4 hurt

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A driver and three of her passengers, including two young children, were injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash along Interstate 69.

Police and medics were called around 2:40 p.m. to the northbound lanes of Interstate 69 at the 353 milemarker, a mile south of the S.R. 120 interchange in Steuben County, on a report of a crash there.

Investigators said 53-year-old Deborah Myers of Bronson, Michigan, was headed northbound on the interstate in a 2013 Ford Escape when a semi in front of her “slowed abruptly,” according to a Steuben County Sheriff’s Office report. As Myers slowed her Ford, a 2015 Isuzu box truck driven by Daniel Gardner, 63, of Coloma, Michigan, rear-ended her.

The impact pushed the Ford off the east side of the interstate and down a steep ditch, police said.

Myers and three passengers – 29-year-old Ashley Saterlee, 3-year-old Blake Saterlee and 4-year-old Alaina Saterlee, all of Bronson – were all taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne for treatment for injuries. The extent of those injuries is not known.

Gardner was not hurt.

Police noted in the report that seat belts and child safety seats were used and helped prevent further injuries.