Slain soldier’s funeral planned at his Indiana high school

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — The funeral for an Indiana soldier killed during a suicide bombing attack in Afghanistan will be at the high school from which he graduated six years ago.

Army Sgt. Jonathon Michael Hunter

Military officials say 23-year-old Army Sgt. Jonathon Michael Hunter of Columbus was one of two American soldiers killed in the Aug. 2 attack on a NATO convoy. Hunter was 32 days into his first deployment since joining the Army in 2014.

Hunter’s funeral is set for 2 p.m. Aug. 26 in Columbus East High School’s gymnasium. Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home says calling will be 10 a.m. until the funeral starts in the gymnasium.

Mark Hunter says his son got married last October. He was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

 

