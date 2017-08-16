Program aims to help Indiana soldiers with substance abuse

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A new program in Indiana aims to help National Guard soldiers struggling with substance abuse.

The Indianapolis Star reports that Fairbanks Hospital, Community Health Network and the Indiana National Guard announced the “Mission: Recovery” initiative Tuesday. It aims to help guard members without veterans insurance benefits find the care they need in a place that understands their military background.

Staff members at Fairbanks Hospital have received training in military culture in order to help understand service members. Training included learning basic military vocabulary and learning about military life.

Fairbanks will provide $120,000 a year in care to guard members without insurance. Fairbanks’ Chief Clinical Officer Robin Parsons says those funds could help about four service members a month.

