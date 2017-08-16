Parks and Rec. Start Community Unity Nights

Fort Wayne, Ind.—The Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Department will host the first Community Unity Night on Wednesday. The event is free and open to the entire family. Featured will be “Get Real” conversations with Fort Wayne Police Department about personal and neighborhood safety. There will be activities for the children, door prizes and a light dinner served. The night allows for neighbors to gather together to meet, greet, engage and share.

Community Unity will be Wednesday at Weisser Youth Center from 6–8 pm. The second two Community Unity events will be on August 23rd at Jennings Recreation Center and August 30th at Cooper Community Center.

This free program is hosted by the Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Department, the Fort Wayne Police Department, Fort Wayne United and B96.9.