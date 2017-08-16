Komets add Fawcett, Thompson to preseason roster

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced Wednesday that forward Tyson Fawcett and defenseman Blake Thompson have agreed to terms for 2017-18 and have been added to the preseason roster.

Fawcett, 24, will be entering his fourth pro season since he made his pro debut in 2014-15 with the Brampton Beast scoring 24 points in 59 games and placing second on the team among rookies. The center skated the entire 2015-16 campaign with Evansville scoring career highs of 22 goals and 42 points in 72 ECHL games. In addition, Fawcett was named to the 2015 ECHL All-Star Team.

Last year the Barrie, Ontario native skated two AHL games with Rochester while splitting the season between Elmira and Tulsa totaling five goals and 19 points in 49 ECHL games.

Thompson, 24, finished a four-year collegiate career with St. Norbert last year where he led Green Knights defensemen his last two seasons in assists and was on board for the 2014 NCAA III Championship. The Listowel, Ontario native also made his pro debut last season appearing in two ECHL games with the Orlando Solar Bears.

The Fort Wayne preseason roster reaches 20 players with the addition of Fawcett and Thompson. The roster includes 11 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders.

Komets announce two home exhibition games…..The Komets have slated three exhibition games including two at home and one on the road. The preseason starts Friday, Oct. 6 with a 6:30pm faceoff at Indy against the Fuel. Saturday, Oct. 7 the Komets host the Fuel at 7:30pm. Monday, Oct. 9 the Kalamazoo Wings visit for a preseason tune-up at 7:30pm.