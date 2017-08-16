IPFW Students Back to School

FORT WAYNE, Ind.— There will be a lot of students on the Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne campus Wednesday, moving into dorm rooms. Move-In Day will be from 10 a.m.-noon, at the Waterfield Campus off Crescent Avenue across from the main campus. They’ll take part in orientation the rest of the week. Last year, about 26-hundred new students arrived on campus.

Thursday, Students can check-in for New Student Orientation. Check-in starts at 8 a.m. in the lobby of the Rhinehart Music Center on the north side of campus. The New Student Orientation Welcome will begin at 8:45 in the Auer Performance Hall. Following that, a group picture will be taken at Rugby field near tennis courts off St. Joe Road entrance on north side of campus. Also Thursday, will be Returning Student Move-In Day from 10 a.m. to noon. There will be a Student Housing Carnival at 5 p.m.

Friday will be Freshmen Fest from 4-7 p.m. at Gates Athletic Center Fieldhouse. IPFW starts classes on Monday.

Students can find housing details on IPFW’s website.