Indiana attorney general’s office renovations questioned

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Some state officials are questioning the Indiana attorney general’s decision to spend about $300,000 on renovating his Statehouse office and buying a van to serve as a mobile office.

The Indianapolis Star reports documents show the remodeling of Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill’s office includes $78,000 for new furniture and $71,000 for historic replica painting. Hill and about 15 staffers work from the six-room office.

Hill also bought a van for nearly $31,000 that’s now emblazoned with his name.

Republican Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Luke Kenley say Hill complained during budget negotiations about needing more agency funding. Kenley says “apparently that’s not true if he’s doing all these things.”

Hill spokesman Jeremy Brilliant says the renovations are long overdue. Brilliant says project money is coming from lawsuit settlement proceeds.

