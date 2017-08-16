Garth Brooks to perform in Indianapolis in October

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Garth Brooks will perform in Indianapolis for the first time in 21 years as part of his World Tour with Trisha Yearwood according an announcement made Wednesday morning.

Brooks will play at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Saturday October 7, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 25 at 8 a.m. only at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks. Tickets can also be purchased via phone at Ticketmaster Express at 1-866-448-7849 or 1-800-745-3000.

There is an eight ticket limit.

Tickets cost $60.66 plus $6.07 tax, a $2.00 facility fee and a $6.25 service charge for a total cost of $74.98.

It’s suggested that anyone interested in buying tickets should go to Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks and click “On Sale Tips” or log into the Ticketmaster app on your mobile device to create an account or refresh your existing Ticketmaster account for a quicker purchasing experience.