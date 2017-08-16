First News Back to School: Northwest Allen Co. Schools

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a new school year in northwest Allen County.

Northwest Allen County Schools, with more than 7,300 students, started a new school year Wednesday.

The district is made up of ten schools: Carroll High School, Carroll Middle School, Maple Creek Middle School, Arcola Elementary School, Cedar Canyon Elementary School, Eel River Elementary School, Hickory Center Elementary School, Huntertown Elementary School, Oak View Elementary School, and Perry Hill Elementary School.

High school students will now begin the school day at 8:35 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m.

The 2018-2019 school year will mark the 50 anniversary of Carroll High School. The area, prior to the creation of NACS, had high schools in both Huntertown and Arcola. The former Huntertown High School now serves as a K-5 elementary school.

NACS has used 1:1 technology for several years, but new this year students in grades K through 5 will also get computers. This will be the first year that every student in every grade has some type of computer device in their hands for use as a resource. Computer usage by students at NACS is used as a supplement to everyday curriculum.

Growth at the district is expected to increase by approximately 200 students. Dr. Chris Himsel, superintendent of NACS, said district officials have been discussing expansion at elementary schools and the likelihood of building a new elementary school in the next few years.