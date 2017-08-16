Dons to play at Indiana December 18

Nathan Wiechers - Indiana University Sports Information Published:
The Fort Wayne Mastodons upset the No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers 71-68 in overtime Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, at the Memorial Coliseum.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – With four non-conference games against teams that are preseason nationally ranked and two Big Ten Conference contests among the first 11 games of the season, the 2017-18 Indiana men’s basketball program will not have to wait long to see where it stands as the Hoosiers begin their first season under head coach Archie Miller. Times and television designations for all of the games this season will be released at a later date.

 

“I think we have a challenging schedule that gives us a lot of opportunities to become a better team,” noted Miller.  “As I said before, scheduling is the second most important thing we do besides recruiting.  Our goal is to create a schedule that has our fans excited.  We have the No. 1 team in the country (Duke) playing their only road game prior to conference play in our building and that speaks for itself, but with the two exhibitions and games against Indiana State and Fort Wayne, I’d expect there would be great interest in visiting Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall this year.”

 

IU basketball fans will get their first look at the program up close at Hoosier Hysteria presented by Smithville on Saturday evening, October 21.  An exact time for the event, which also introduces the women’s program, will be released at a later date.

 

The early league games are due to the Big Ten Conference hosting this year’s conference tournament in Madison Square Garden in New York, February 28 thru March 4, a week earlier in the season than normal.

 

The Hoosiers looked locally when it put together its two-game exhibition schedule in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.   IU will host Marian (Oct. 28) and Indianapolis (Nov. 5).  The Knights Athletic Director, Steve Downing, is an IU Athletics Hall of Famer, men’s basketball All-American and was a long-time department administrator.  The Hoosiers and Greyhounds will meet for the fifth time since the Cream and Crimson began playing lower division programs in 2004.

 

The regular season home schedule begins against Indiana State (Nov. 10), the first regular season meeting with the Sycamores since 2006.  IU also will host the Hoosier Tip-Off Classic and will see Howard (Nov. 12), South Florida (Nov. 19), Arkansas State (Nov. 22), and Eastern Michigan (Nov. 24) all visiting Bloomington.

 

The Hoosiers will play the first of four preseason nationally ranked opponents when it travels to Seton Hall (Nov. 15) for their second appearance against a Big East opponent in the Gavitt Games.  IU also will host consensus preseason No. 1 Duke (Nov. 29), travel to Louisville (Dec. 9) and take on Notre Dame (Dec. 16) in the Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis.

 

IU will conclude its non-conference portion of its schedule with three home games after final exams.  IU and Fort Wayne (Dec. 18) will complete their three-game arrangement a year ahead of schedule, Tennessee Tech (Dec. 21) returns to Bloomington for the fourth time and first since 1993, and the Hoosier and Youngstown State (Dec. 29) will meet for the first time ever.

 

The Hoosiers open Big Ten play at Michigan (Dec. 2) and turnaround and host Iowa (Dec. 4).  Play resumes at Wisconsin (Jan. 2).  Indiana will face Illinois (A, Jan. 24, H, Feb. 14), Iowa (A, Feb. 17), Michigan State (A, Jan. 19, H, Feb. 3), Minnesota (A, Jan. 6, H, Feb. 9) and Ohio State (A, Jan. 30, H, Feb. 23, Senior Night) in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall twice this season.  The Hoosiers will play only road games at Michigan, Nebraska (Feb. 20), Rutgers (Feb. 5) and Wisconsin.  IU will welcome Maryland (Jan. 22), Northwestern (Jan. 14), Penn State (Jan. 9) and Purdue (Jan. 28) to Bloomington.  IU will play three Monday league games and three games on Friday’s and will not have a Thursday league game.

 

“With Seton Hall, Louisville, Notre Dame and nine Big Ten opponents away from home, we have a chance to put together a very good resume,” said Miller.

 

Since Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall was opened in November, 1971, IU has ranked in the top 10 in attendance in 39 of the last 45 seasons.  Last year, the Hoosiers finished ninth in the nation in fan support.

 

 

 

INDIANA MEN’S BASKETBALL

2017-18 SCHEDULE

 

DATE                       DAY                           OPPONENT                                                                          SITE                                             TIME         TV

October 21            Saturday                  Hoosier Hysteria Presented By Smithville               Bloomington, Indiana            TBA          BTN Plus

October 28            Saturday                  Marian (Exhibition)                                                         Bloomington, Indiana            8 p.m.       BTN Plus

November 5          Sunday                     Indianapolis (Exhibition)                                              Bloomington, Indiana            2 p.m.       BTN Plus

 

November 10       Friday                      Indiana State                                                                      Bloomington, Indiana            TBA          TBA

November 12       Sunday                     Howard (Hoosier Tip-Off Classic)                               Bloomington, Indiana            TBA          TBA

November 15       Wednesday             at Seton Hall (Gavitt Games)                                           Newark, N.J.                              TBA          FS1

November 19       Sunday                     South Florida (Hoosier Tip-Off Classic)                    Bloomington, Indiana            TBA          TBA

November 22       Wednesday             Arkansas State (Hoosier Tip-Off Classic)                  Bloomington, Indiana            TBA          TBA

November 24       Friday                      Eastern Michigan (Hoosier Tip Off Classic)              Bloomington, Indiana            TBA          TBA

November 29       Wednesday             Duke (Big Ten/ACC Challenge)                                      Bloomington, Indiana            TBA          TBA

 

December 2           Saturday                  at Michigan*                                                                       Ann Arbor, Michigan             TBA          TBA

December 4           Monday                   Iowa*                                                                                   Bloomington, Indiana            TBA          TBA

December 9           Saturday                  at Louisville                                                                       Louisville, Kentucky              TBA          TBA

December 16        Saturday                  vs. Notre Dame (Crossroads Classic)                          Indianapolis, Indiana             TBA          TBA

December 18        Monday                   Fort Wayne                                                                        Bloomington, Indiana            TBA          TBA

December 21        Thursday                Tennessee Tech                                                                 Bloomington, Indiana            TBA          TBA

December 29        Friday                      Youngstown State                                                             Bloomington, Indiana            TBA          TBA

 

January 2               Tuesday                   at Wisconsin*                                                                    Madison, Wisconsin               TBA          TBA

January 6               Saturday                  at Minnesota*                                                                    Minneapolis, Minnesota        TBA          TBA

January 9               Tuesday                   Penn State*                                                                         Bloomington, Indiana            TBA          TBA

January 14            Sunday                     Northwestern*                                                                  Bloomington, Indiana            TBA          TBA

January 19            Friday                      at Michigan State*                                                             East Lansing, Michigan          TBA          TBA

January 22            Monday                   Maryland*                                                                           Bloomington, Indiana            TBA          TBA

January 24            Wednesday             at Illinois*                                                                           Champaign, Illinois                 TBA          TBA

January 28            Sunday                     Purdue*                                                                               Bloomington, Indiana            TBA          TBA

January 30            Tuesday                   at Ohio State*                                                                     Columbus, Ohio                       TBA          TBA

 

February 3            Saturday                  Michigan State*                                                                 Bloomington, Indiana            TBA          TBA

February 5            Monday                   at Rutgers*                                                                         Piscataway, N.J.                        TBA          TBA

February 9            Friday                      Minnesota*                                                                         Bloomington, Indiana            TBA          TBA

February 14         Wednesday             Illinois*                                                                               Bloomington, Indiana            TBA          TBA

February 17         Saturday                  at Iowa*                                                                               Iowa City, Iowa                        TBA          TBA

February 20         Tuesday                   at Nebraska*                                                                      Lincoln, Nebraska                   TBA          TBA

February 23         Friday                      Ohio State*                                                                         Bloomington, Indiana            TBA          TBA

 

Big Ten Tournament, February 28-March 4, Madison Square Garden, New York City

 

*Big Ten Conference

