Crash closes U.S. 30 in eastern Kosciusko County

Photo shows semi involved in crash at the intersection of U.S. 30 and SR 13 in Kosciusko County on August 16, 2017.

PIERCETON, Ind. (WANE) A crash on at the intersection of U.S. 30 and State Road 13 in Kosciusko County has closed the highway.

Details are limited, but the incident involves at least one semi.

INDOT has not indicated when the highway will reopen.

