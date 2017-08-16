Cedar Point to open record-breaking coaster in 2018

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WANE) Cedar Point has released a video of what it will be like to ride the amusement park’s newest coaster when it opens in the spring of 2018. Steel Vengeance will be located in the park’s FrontierTown.

Cedar Point considers Steel Vengeance the world’s first “hyper-hybrid” coaster with the “hybrid” reflecting the fact it consists of a wooden structure combined with a steel track and the “hyper” designation comes from the fact it stands over 200 feet tall.

According to Cedar Point, riders will board one of three trains and climb 205 feet above Frontier Town. Once they crest the lift hill, they’ll be staring straight down a 90-degree initial drop and a 200-foot fall to earth. Multiple airtime hills follow, including the world’s fastest airtime hill ever created on a hybrid roller coaster, and a 116-foot-tall outer-banked hill placing riders on an outward tilt while moving forward.

Steel Vengeance will also debut the first-of-its-kind “Twisted Snake Dive.” In this new maneuver, the coaster’s train will enter a half-barrel roll, hang upside-down for a brief moment and then turn back in the direction of travel, not completing a full roll. The coaster’s figure-eight layout will create a fast-paced journey with multiple airtime hills, twists and dives, overbanked turns and surprise maneuvers. The entire ride will last approximately 2 minutes, 30 seconds.

