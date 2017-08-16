Career Exploration Pilot Program Launches in Area Middle Schools

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana officials have chosen 16 middle schools across the state for a pilot program that will assess how well eighth-grader students are prepared for college or careers in high-demand fields.

The Indiana Career Explorer’s pilot program will give eighth-graders classroom instruction to help them assess their current skills, learn more about high-demand jobs and consider what careers they might pursue once they graduate from high school.

State schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick says the pilot program that starts next spring at the participating schools will be “a great way to introduce students to thinking about their future.”

State lawmakers authorized the pilot program earlier this year. The program is a partnership between the Indiana Department of Education and the state’s Department of Workforce Development.

The courses will commence in the spring semester at the participating schools. For the 2017-18 school year, these 16 schools were chosen to participate in the pilot:

1. North Vermillion Community School Corporation, North Vermillion High School

2. South Ripley Community School Corporation, South Ripley Junior High School

3. Jay School Corporation, West Jay County Middle School

4. Eastern Greene Schools, Eastern Greene Middle School

5. East Allen County Schools, Heritage Junior/Senior High School

6. MSD Warren County, Seeger Memorial Junior-Senior High School

7. Madison Consolidated Schools, Madison Consolidated Junior High School

8. Rock Creek Community Academy

9. East Porter County School Corporation, Washington Township Middle/High School

10. Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation, Clark Pleasant Middle School

11. Greater Clark County Schools, River Valley Middle School

12. South Bend Community School Corp, Marshall Intermediate Center

13. Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp, Helfrich Park STEM Academy

14. Indianapolis Public Schools, Harshman Middle School

15. Warsaw Community Schools, Lakeview Middle School

16. New Castle Community School Corp, New Castle Middle School

To learn more about the ICE program, please visit: www.IndianaCareerExplorer.com