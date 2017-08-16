Amber Alert issued for 3 missing Brownsburg children

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The Brownsburg Police Department is investigating the abduction of three children from Indianapolis, Indiana.

Johnson Garcia is a 2 year old Hispanic male, 2 feet 11 inches, 33 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Christhian Garcia is a 5 year old Hispanic male, 3 feet 7 inches tall, 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Marcos Garcia is an 8 year old Hispanic male, 4 feet 3 inches tall, 75 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The clothing description of the children are unknown.

The children were believed to be last seen on August 15, 2017 at 11:30 pm in Indianapolis, Indiana and are believed to be in extreme danger. The Brownsburg Police Department believes the children were likely abducted by their father, Christhian Garcia, a 25 year old Hispanic male, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information please contact the Brownsburg Police Department at 1-888-582-6237 or 911.