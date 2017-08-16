2017 Highlight Zone Preview: Woodlan Warriors

WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – As the top-ranked 2A team in the state entering the postseason last fall many expected Woodlan to make a deep run in the playoffs – perhaps even a run to Lucas Oil Stadium. That dream, however, was cut short in the sectional semifinals by South Adams, and the Warriors are using it as motivation entering the 2017 season.

Woodlan returns 14 starters – six on offense, eight on defense – for a program that’s gone 23-2 the last two seasons to go with back-to-back ACAC titles.

Quarterback Justin Durkes returns after throwing for 2,057 yards with 21 touchdowns and just 4 interceptions as a junior. All-ACAC selection Donald Guerrant (49 receptions, 829 yards, 4 TDs) is back, as is running back Jack Rhoades (1,493 yards, 10 touchdowns).

Defensively, all-ACAC linebacker Jordan Delagrange is now at Trine, but Amarion Hicks and Guerrant will lead the team at the linebacker position. Other impact players on defense include Keyshawn White, Isaac Meyer, Dakota Quillman, and Ah’Lan Howard.

Woodlan opens the season August 18 at home against Eastside. It will be one of 17 games featured on the Highlight Zone – the area’s longest-running and most-watched sports show!