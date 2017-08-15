Where to find SAFE solar eclipse glasses

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You will need special glasses to look toward the sun during the eclipse on August 21. It is never safe to look directly at the sun, even if it’s partially blocked, without protective eye wear. Sunglasses do not have the right filters to keep your eyes safe if you look at the sun, so here are links to a few places you can get these special eclipse glasses:

Kroger

ACE Hardware

Lowe’s

Amazon

Great American Eclipse

Science Central in Fort Wayne also has these special glasses. They are available for purchase during business hours in the gift shop. August 13th is Special Abilities Day and Solar Eclipse Preparation Day at Science Central. On this day you can get free solar eclipse glasses while supplies last and learn how to safely view the solar eclipse. Click here to see the interview from First News Weekend with Science Central.

It’s important to make sure your glasses are certified as safe to view the eclipse. Amazon recently warned customers who bought eclipse glasses that some might be fake and issued a recall of those glasses. The American Astronomical Society put together a list of reputable vendors where you can buy safe glasses. The glasses need to be compliant with the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard for such products. Check this list to make sure your glasses are safe.