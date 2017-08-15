USPS releases special eclipse stamps

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The United States Postal Service released a special stamp to commemorate the solar eclipse happening Monday, August 21. The Total Eclipse of the Sun Forever stamp changes with the heat of your finger from an image of an eclipse to an image of the moon. The back of the sheet the stamps come on shows a map of the path of the eclipse. You can buy these stamps online (click here) if they are not in your local office.

The photo used on the stamp was taken by a retired NASA astrophysicist nicknamed Mr. Eclipse. Fred Espenak has seen 28 total eclipses and is considered by many to be the leading authority on eclipses.