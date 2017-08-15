US WWII vet returns flag to Japan soldier’s kin

HIGASHISHIRAKAWA, Japan (AP) — A U.S. World War II veteran has returned to a fallen soldier’s family a Japanese flag he took from the man’s body 73 years ago.

Marvin Strombo knew the calligraphy-covered flag was more than a keepsake of the war. It was a treasure that would fill a void for the dead man’s family.

The flag he handed over Tuesday to Sadao Yasue’s siblings is the first trace of their brother. The Japanese authorities only gave them a wooden box containing a few rocks, a substitution for the remains that have never been returned.

Strombo has said he also plans to explain to Yasue’s relatives how their brother died.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.