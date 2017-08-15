Sweetwater to host concert series at outdoor pavilion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Sweetwater will present a series of outdoor concerts at its new Performance Pavilion beginning in late August and running through mid-October.

The 24,000 square foot Sweetwater Performance Pavilion is the latest addition to the Sweetwater campus. A covered outdoor music venue located at 5501 US HWY 30 W, the pavilion features a custom-designed, state-of-the-art sound system, free on-site parking, and air-conditioned restrooms. Audience capacity is 2,200 seated, and for standing events up to 3,500.

Food, soft drinks, beer, and wine will be available for purchase.

To purchase advance tickets online, click here. Tickets will also be available the day of the event at the venue at a slightly higher cost.

The first event will feature Rusted Root with special guest Earphorik, Tuesday, August 29 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $28.

For two decades, Rusted Root has honed the perfect combination of musical intuition, freedom and virtuosity, which has allowed them to shape their music into its own distinct and undeniable vision. With eight albums under their belt, over three million records sold and countless nights on the road, Rusted Root transcends age, cultures and musical styles. The powerhouse ensemble’s hypnotic live performances have allowed them to tour alongside Santana, Dave Matthews Band, The Allman Brothers Band, Plant & Page, and many others. Theirecent new album is called “The Movement.”

Adrian Belew’s Power Trio will perform, with opening act Spock’s Beard, on Friday, September 8 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets are $30.

Carl Palmer, famed drummer of progressive rock giants Emerson, Lake and Palmer, will present a tribute, “ELP Legacy,” on Thursday, September 28, at 7:30 P.M. Tickets are $35.

More events will be scheduled soon, including the Sweetwater All Stars, and others.

SOURCE: Sweetwater