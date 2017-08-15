Surveillance: Man breaks into gas station to steal cigarettes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A man reportedly broke into a west-side gas station early Saturday and made off with cartons of cigarettes.

The Phil’s One Stop gas station at 3005 Hillegas Road was burglarized just after 4 a.m. Saturday. Nate Weitzel, Phil’s corporate general manager, told NewsChannel 15 that a grey sedan backed up to front door of the station and a masked man dressed in a blue hoodie with a black T-shirt over it and white sneakers broke through the front door with a wrench.

Once he was inside, Weitzel said the suspect took cartons of cigarettes and left.

Surveillance footage provided by Weitzel shows a man hunched over in an aisle with items scattered on the floor behind him, and a small sedan parked in front of the store. The man was there and gone from the building within two minutes, according to surveillance footage.

Weitzel said it appeared the suspect had “done this before.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Allen County Sheriff’s Department at (260) 449-7535.