Student leaders say campuses should be safe

A photo of victim Heather Heyer sits beneath a statue depicting a Confederate soldier in Piedmont Park in Atlanta Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, that was vandalized with spray paint from protesters who marched through the city last night to protest the weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. Heyer died when a car rammed into a group of people who were protesting the presence of white supremacists who had gathered in Charlottesville for a rally. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

 

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Student leaders at dozens of U.S. universities are decrying the weekend violence in Virginia in a statement that says campuses should be safe for students, not “places of violence, hate and racism.”

The statement signed by the undergraduate student body president at Ohio State University and his counterparts at more than 120 schools in 34 states and Washington, D.C., stretching from California to Florida and New Jersey.

It expresses support for University of Virginia students in Charlottesville, where a driver is accused of slamming into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally. One woman died.

The student leaders’ statement expresses support for “marginalized students” and advocates for what it describes as “peaceful resistance to violence, racism, white supremacy, bigotry and acts of terrorism.”

