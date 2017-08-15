St. Louis tourism agency says an NAACP advisory is hurting hotels

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Some St. Louis hotels are losing meetings because of a travel advisory issued by the NAACP over concerns about a state law that rolls back discrimination protections for workers. That’s according to a local tourism board.

But the Kansas City counterpart of the tourism agency known as Explore St. Louis has reported no problems because of the advisory.

Explore St. Louis President Kitty Ratcliffe issued a statement saying several hotels told the agency they had lost meeting groups that were in the midst of contract negotiations. The statement offered no specifics, including how many hotels and meetings were involved.

Agency spokesman Anthony Paraino said the group didn’t have permission from hotels or groups to release details.

