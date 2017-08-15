Solar Eclipse likely to cause traffic problems around the country

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Gene Stringer will be going to Greenville, South Carolina, to view the eclipse, and he had similar advice about photographing the eclipse. “A lot of people spend time trying to actually photograph the eclipse itself with the sun or it’s corona. The reason I’m not gonna try and do that is because there will be professionals who will do a professional job of doing that. My suggestion is for this eclipse the school teachers in the area really should take advantage of this ability,” he said. Jon Thomas will be staying a bit closer – he’s headed toward Marion, IL. He said, “I’m interested in seeing the outermost part of the sun’s atmosphere, called the corona.” He plants to take a couple telescopes with them (that have sun filters) to allow those near him to look through the telescope for a better view.

INDOT released a statement with several Dos and Don’ts for the eclipse:

Don’t take pictures while driving.



Don’t wear eclipse glasses while driving.



Don’t stop along the interstate or park on the shoulder.

Do turn your headlights on during the eclipse event.



