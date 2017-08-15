Scaramucci: If it were up to me, Bannon would be gone

In this July 21, 2017 photo, incoming White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci points as he answers questions from members of the media during the press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

 

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2017 file photo, White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is seen in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Short-lived White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci says if it were up to him, top adviser Steve Bannon would be gone from President Donald Trump’s administration.

But, he notes, “it’s not up to me.”

“The Mooch,” a few weeks removed from his spectacular flameout following an expletive-laden conversation with a reporter, appeared Monday on CBS’ “Late Show” with Stephen Colbert. Colbert has seen his ratings soar since Trump’s inauguration with his relentless comedic attacks.

Colbert showed a picture of Scaramucci former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus glaring at each other. Scaramucci said there was “no love lost” between the two.

He said he and Priebus got along well when he was writing checks to the Republican National Committee, which Priebus once led.

