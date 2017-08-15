Saints top Squaws in straight sets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Anna Burkhardt led Bishop Dwenger with 11 kills as the Saints swept Bellmont 3-0 (25-17, 25-22, 25-23) in the most anticipated match of the volleyball season so far.

Bellmont is coming off its 12th consecutive sectional title and 33rd overall as a program (third most in state history).

The Saints are coming off their program’s eight sectional title.

Delaney Hogan tallied 7 kills as well for the Saints. Claudia Ream led Dwenger with 13 digs while Madi Ross had 26 assists.