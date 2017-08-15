Potts Powers Homer, Three Hits

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The TinCaps lost to the South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs), 7-6, in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Four Winds Field. South Bend prevailed with a bases-loaded walk in the 10th.

The TinCaps (33-18, 59-62) led early by counts of 3-0 and 5-2. However, Fort Wayne couldn’t sustain its advantage.

The Cubs (24-27, 63-57) had answers with a pair of runs in the second and four in the third to take a 6-5 edge.

Hudson Potts, the 18-year-old TinCaps third baseman, slugged his 14th home run of the season in the top of the fifth to tie the game.

It stayed tied, 6-6, into the 10th. In the home half, designated hitter Chris Pieters led off with a double against Jordan Guerrero (L), who had worked a scoreless ninth. After a hit batter and an error loaded the bases, Luis Ayala drew a walk to plate Pieters and win the game.

Elvis Diaz (W), South Bend’s fourth pitcher of the game, kept Fort Wayne off the board in the 10th to earn the victory.

Potts led the TinCaps with three hits, including a two-run single in the third, while Nate Easley, G.K. Young, Kyle Overstreet, and Buddy Reed had two apiece.

Left-hander Will Headean tossed three scoreless frames in relief of starter Ronald Bolaños, who went the first three. Dauris Valdez made his debut in a Fort Wayne uniform with shutout ball in the seventh and eighth, as he struck out a game-high five batters.

Both teams left a dozen runners on base.

Next Game

Wednesday, Aug. 16 @ South Bend (7:05 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: RH Reggie Lawson

– Cubs Probable Starter: RH Erling Moreno

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM, TinCapsRadio.com, TuneIn