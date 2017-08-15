Officials call Indiana State Fair ‘fiscally conservative’

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Officials call the Indiana State Fair “fiscally conservative” because it opts for a guaranteed minimum income from rides and concessions instead of maximizing income.

The Indianapolis Star reports that Indiana’s midway made less than $1 per person in 2015, while the Ohio State Fair’s midway made almost $1.15 per person that year.

Andre Lacy is chairman of the Indiana state fair commission. He says the fair’s financial practices help ensure it always has a reliable income when unexpected issues affect attendance, such as last year’s nearly 10 days of rain.

The state fair receives about $2.4 million in state general fund appropriations for utilities, equipment, maintenance and marketing.

The state fair runs for 17 days this year and will end on Aug. 20.

