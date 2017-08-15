NASA needs your help during solar eclipse

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A total solar eclipse gives scientists a rare opportunity to study the sun and how it’s absence affects weather. To that end, they need your help. NASA wants you to download a free app (Globe Observer) to report cloud cover and temperature information to them during the eclipse. All of that information will show up in an interactive map. You will need a thermometer to do this, but the app will give you all the instructions you need on how to be a part of this experiment.

The last solar eclipse that impacted part of the US happened in 1979, but it’s been nearly 100 years since the last total solar eclipse traveled coast to coast across the United States. The next solar eclipse is forecast to happen in 2024. These are relatively rare because the sun, moon, and Earth have to line up very precisely to make an eclipse visible in this part of the world. From our perspective, the moon will cross in front of the sun for several minutes during the middle of the day on Monday, August 21. In Fort Wayne this will happen from 12:59 PM to 3:47 PM with the peak eclipse time happening at 2:25 PM. WANE will have a live-stream on our website from NASA’s cameras watching the eclipse on August 21.