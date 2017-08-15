MS-13 gang bust in Ohio has Indiana connection

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Thirteen members of the MS-13 gang have been arrested in central Ohio and Indiana, according to federal authorities.

According to a release by the Department of Justice, federal and local law enforcement agencies in central Ohio and Indiana arrested multiple people Tuesday morning associated with the MS-13 gang. At least one of the arrests were made in Indianapolis.

A federal grand jury charged 10 members with conspiracy to commit extortion, conspiracy to commit money laundering and use of a firearm during a crime of violence in an indictment.

The 10 defendants charged in the indictment are:

Name Also Known As Age City Jose Martin Neftali Aguilar-Rivera Momia, Pelon 32 Columbus, Ohio/ Indianapolis, Ind. Pedro Alfonso Osorio-Flores Smokey 38 Columbus, Ohio Juan Jose Jiminez-Montufar Chele Trece 33 Columbus, Ohio Isaias Alvarado Cabo 44 Columbus, Ohio Cruz Alberto-Arbarngas Cruzito 30 Columbus, Ohio *Jose Manuel Romero-Parada Russo 22 Fugitive – Indianapolis, Ind. Jose Salinas-Enriquez Martillo 32 Dayton, Ohio Jorge Cazares Veneno 37 Columbus, Ohio Jose Ramiro Aparicio-Olivares Flaco 42 Columbus, Ohio *Nelson Alexander Flores Mula 46 Fugitive – whereabouts unknown

MS-13, formally La Mara Salvatrucha, is a multi-national criminal organization composed primarily of immigrants or descendants of immigrants from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. The organization’s leadership is based in El Salvador, where many of the gang’s high-ranking members are imprisoned.