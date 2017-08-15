MS-13 gang bust in Ohio has Indiana connection

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Thirteen members of the MS-13 gang have been arrested in central Ohio and Indiana, according to federal authorities.
According to a release by the Department of Justice, federal and local law enforcement agencies in central Ohio and Indiana arrested multiple people Tuesday morning associated with the MS-13 gang. At least one of the arrests were made in Indianapolis.
A federal grand jury charged 10 members with conspiracy to commit extortion, conspiracy to commit money laundering and use of a firearm during a crime of violence in an indictment.
The 10 defendants charged in the indictment are:
|Name
|Also Known As
|Age
|City
|Jose Martin Neftali Aguilar-Rivera
|Momia, Pelon
|32
|Columbus, Ohio/ Indianapolis, Ind.
|Pedro Alfonso Osorio-Flores
|Smokey
|38
|Columbus, Ohio
|Juan Jose Jiminez-Montufar
|Chele Trece
|33
|Columbus, Ohio
|Isaias Alvarado
|Cabo
|44
|Columbus, Ohio
|Cruz Alberto-Arbarngas
|Cruzito
|30
|Columbus, Ohio
|*Jose Manuel Romero-Parada
|Russo
|22
|Fugitive – Indianapolis, Ind.
|Jose Salinas-Enriquez
|Martillo
|32
|Dayton, Ohio
|Jorge Cazares
|Veneno
|37
|Columbus, Ohio
|Jose Ramiro Aparicio-Olivares
|Flaco
|42
|Columbus, Ohio
|*Nelson Alexander Flores
|Mula
|46
|Fugitive – whereabouts unknown
MS-13, formally La Mara Salvatrucha, is a multi-national criminal organization composed primarily of immigrants or descendants of immigrants from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. The organization’s leadership is based in El Salvador, where many of the gang’s high-ranking members are imprisoned.