Motorcyclists hurt in multi-vehicle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A pair of motorcyclists were hurt midday Tuesday when a sedan ran a red light and was struck by a semi, which pushed the car into them at a west-side intersection.

Police and medics were called just after noon Tuesday to the intersection of Washington Center Road and Goshen Road/U.S. 33 on a report of a multi-vehicle crash there. Crews arrived to find two motorcycles down and a Ford Taurus and semi wrecked nearby.

Police at the scene told NewsChannel 15 that the driver of the Ford was headed westbound on Washington Center when we turned right on a red light onto northbound U.S. 33 and into the path of a semi. After the two vehicles collided, the Ford was shoved over the median and into two motorcycles, which were stopped in the left turn lane waiting to turn into Washington Center.

The two motorcyclists were listed in good and serious condition, police said. They were not identified.

The other drivers were not injured.

It’s not clear if police cited the Ford driver.