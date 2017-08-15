Man takes police on high-speed chase on motorcycle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Nappanee man was arrested Monday night after police said he took officers on a high-speed chase on a motorcycle.

Milford Police were called just before 8 p.m. Monday to a home at 310 Turkey Creek Dr. on Milford’s south side on a report that people were tampering with a crime scene. The trailer there had been destroyed in an early morning fire that day and had been deemed “suspicious,” according to Milford Police.

As police responded to the area, officers spotted 47-year-old John A. Slabaugh of Nappanee speed away on a 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Slabaugh took officers on a high-speed chase southbound on Old Road 15, then southbound on S.R. 15 through Warsaw, according to police.

The chase reportedly ended when Slabaugh crashed the Harley into a wooded area where Detroit Street ends.

Slabaugh was arrested on charges of Resisting Law Enforcement using a Vehicle, Reckless Driving, and Driving While Suspended Prior.

A Milford Police officers suffered a hand injury during the arrest of Slabaugh. He was treated and released.