Man gets 65 years for fatally beating gay South Bend vet

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana man convicted of fatally beating a gay Afghanistan war veteran has been sentenced to the maximum 65 years in prison.

Jabreeh Davis-Martin was sentenced Tuesday after being convicted of murder in the January 2016 slaying 27-year-old Jodie Henderson, a member of the Army National Guard. The 23-year-old South Bend man also was sentenced to three years on a probation violation.

Authorities said Davis-Martin attacked the South Bend veteran with a bar stool after being told by a third party that Henderson had romantic feelings for Davis-Martin.

