Komets deal star forward Kyle Thomas to Utah

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced Tuesday that they have traded the rights to forward Kyle Thomas to the Utah Grizzlies in exchange for forward Ralph Cuddemi.

Cuddemi, 24, led Utah with 27 goals and ranked second with 52 points in 64 ECHL games last season. He started his rookie year appearing in one game with Florida before being acquired by Utah.

The Concord, Ontario native completed a three-year OJHL stint in 2011-12 leading the Mississauga Chargers with 27 goals and 63 points in 46 games. In 2015-16 he finished a four-year collegiate career with Canisius College in the AHA where he led the Golden Griffins in goals in each of his last three seasons. Cuddemi was on board with Canisius for the AHA Championship in 2013 and followed by leading Canisius with 39 points in 2014-15 and ranked second is final year with 42 points. During his college career Cuddemi was named to two AHA Second All-Conference teams.

The Komets also announced that they have added forward Stephen Pierog and defenseman Brad Bourke to the preseason roster.

Pierog, 23, has spent the last two seasons in the SPHL with Macon where he led the Mayhem last season with 29 assists and ranked fourth with 41 points.

Bourke, 28, has also skated the past two seasons in the SPHL. Bourke is the brother of former Komet Troy Bourke and shared last season with Evansville and Pensacola, finishing the season with the Ice Flyers.

The Fort Wayne preseason roster grows to 18 players with the addition of Cuddemi, Pierog and Bourke. The lineup includes six defensemen, ten forwards and two goaltenders.

Komets announce three exhibition games…..The Komets will skate three preseason tune-ups. Friday, Oct. 6 the Komets skate at Indy at 6:30pm. Saturday, Oct. 7 the Fuel visit the Komets at 7:30pm. The preseason slate ends with a 7:30pm faceoff Monday, Oct. 9 on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne against the Kalamazoo Wings.