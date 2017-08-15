Indianapolis man sentenced to prison in dragging death

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to five years in prison in the death of a woman who authorities say was dragged with his car.

The Indianapolis Star reports Austin Blevins of Indianapolis learned his punishment after pleading guilty last month to a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing death. One year of his prison sentence was suspended and he was credited with 192 days served.

Blevins also will receive a year of probation and his driver’s license will be suspended six years. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed other charges including reckless homicide.

Police say they found Jordan King bleeding in the street Jan. 7. She died Jan. 13 at a hospital of what an autopsy said was blunt force trauma.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.