Fort Wayne residents traveling to see Solar Eclipse

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There are many people from our area traveling to the “path of totality” – where you will be able to see the sun 100% blocked by the moon. Remember in Fort Wayne, about 86% of the sun will be blocked during the peak time of the eclipse. A few of those traveling are part of the Fort Wayne Astronomical Society. Phil Hudson has plans to travel to central Kentucky. He’s an amateur photographer but won’t be taking pictures during the eclipse. He plans to take a longer video of the event and record reactions of those around him.

