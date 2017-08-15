First News Back to School: Fort Wayne Community Schools

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Thousands of students returned to Indiana’s largest school system for a new year Tuesday.

After much preparation, staff members at Fort Wayne Community Schools opened the doors for the first day of the 2017-2018 year.

Several school buildings were updated and renovated over the summer. Also over break, the district looked to fill more than 70 teacher positions, left open after retirements.

FWCS School Board Vice President Steve Corona talked about the new year on First News Tuesday.