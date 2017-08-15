FAA to investigate Rochester plane crash

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) Indiana State troopers responded to a plane crash in Rochester Monday evening.

According to a release from state police, an airplane took of from Rochester Airport around 6:45 p.m. and flew 500 feet before the engine stalled.

The pilot, 58-year-old Kenneth Bergman of Claypool, was able to glide the 2016 Easy Rider Experimental aircraft to a parking lot of a nearby company on North State Road 25.

Bergman, the only person inside the plane, suffered minor injuries. Nobody else was injured.

The investigation will be continued by the Federal Aviation Administration.