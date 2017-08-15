F4F Fantasy of Lights 5K returns for second year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort 4 Fitness Fantasy of Lights 5K is back for another year. Participants will get to see a sneak peak at Blue Jacket’s annual Fantasy of Lights.

Last year organizers report that 1,500 people took part in the inaugural event. Runners got to see the spectacle’s 85 light displays before they’re open to the public. The course will be illuminated with 110 larger-than-life brilliant, animated light displays depicting holiday scenes.

To accommodate more runners and walkers, officials added two start times to the 5K and a Family 2K the next day. Many runners also dress up in various holiday themed sweaters during the race. Runners will enjoy hot chocolate, snacks, chip timing, goody bag, and F4F Fantasy of Lights long-sleeve t-shirt, while the 2K walkers will receive the F4F Fantasy of Lights long-sleeve t-shirt and goody bag.

“Blue Jacket is excited to partner with Fort4Fitness in the second annual Fort4Fitness Fantasy of Lights 5K and new 2K and to offer a wonderful exhibition of 110 animated light displays,” Tony Hudson, Blue Jacket Executive Director said. “We hope that the Fantasy of Lights is an entertaining gift to participants as they keep to their fitness goals.”

Online registration for the Fantasy of Lights 5K opens Wednesday August 16. The Fantasy of Lights holiday display will be open at Franke Park from November 21 through December 31.