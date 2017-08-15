Ex-church organist says fear led to painting anti-gay slur

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The former organist of a southern Indiana church says fear and depression led him to spray paint a swastika, an anti-gay slur and the words “Heil Trump” on its walls last fall.

The vandalism to St. David’s Episcopal Church in the Brown County community of Bean Blossom was found Nov. 13, just days after Donald Trump won the presidential election.

Twenty-seven-year-old George Nathaniel Stang of Bloomington tells The Herald-Times that he’s gay and wanted others to see how he imagined his fear of the future. Stang says in a column to the newspaper that his actions invalidated the work of progressives and wrongly painted Trump’s supporters “with a brush of hate.”

Stang is facing a misdemeanor charge of institutional criminal mischief.

