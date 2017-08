FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Astronomical Society is hosting a watch party at the plaza of the downtown branch of the Allen County Public Library. The event is free and runs from noon to 3 PM. They will provide telescopes with solar filters, projection methods to view the eclipse, and special eclipse glasses while supplies last. There will also be food trucks at the event.

The DNR will also be hosting eclipse parties at Indiana state parks. Click here for more about that.